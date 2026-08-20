New opposition group plans protest in Tunisia after extreme heat-driven power and water cuts

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — A summer of extreme heat has left many Tunisians short of water and electricity — and…

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — A summer of extreme heat has left many Tunisians short of water and electricity — and full of anger at the country’s leadership. A protest is expected in the capital Tunis on Thursday by a new opposition collective tapping into the growing frustration.

The protest has been called by the Nafas movement, which seeks to bring together political parties and independent figures beyond the North African country’s traditional opposition to President Kais Saied.

The umbrella initiative, launched in May, has been calling for an end to what it describes as government failure and injustice in the country that was the birthplace of the Arab Spring pro-democracy uprisings. Among grievances are repeated cuts to Tunisia’s utility supplies, chronic shortages of essential medicines, rising living costs and unemployment.

The protest comes amid a summer of extreme heat, with temperatures reaching up to 50 degrees C (122 F) in some parts of Tunisia. The heat wave pushed electricity demand to record levels and led state-owned utility STEG to introduce rationing measures in several regions.

The power cuts also affected water pumping stations, exacerbating long-running concerns over access to drinking water in parts of the country. Shelves of bottled water emptied quickly as lengthened blackouts disrupted factory operations.

The production slowdown was deepened by a shortage of raw plastic materials, triggered by ongoing shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, which cut off petrochemical exports to North Africa for bottle manufacturing.

A protest by Nafas in Tunis last month brought together opposition activists alongside citizens who had not previously taken part in political demonstrations. Participants included several social media influencers expressing discontent with the country’s political status quo for the first time, driving a rare surge in turnout among younger people.

That protest was held on the fifth anniversary of Saied’s power grab, when he suspended parliament, sacked the government and cemented his rule. Demonstrators called for political change and the release of political prisoners while also raising concerns over deteriorating economic conditions and failing public services.

Saied has consolidated power since 2021 and has presided over increasing restrictions on independent media, civil society and any dissenting voices. He notably targets groups he accuses of receiving foreign funding to stir unrest and destabilize Tunisia’s national interests.

Recent rallies have seen a distinct shift in tone, as slogans demanding Saied to step down have become more explicit. Among those utilized recently were the 2011 Arab Spring revolutionary chant “the people want the fall of the regime” and “Dégage” (Get Out), a slogan raised in the protests that ousted Tunisia’s long-serving autocratic leader Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

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