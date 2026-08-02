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Moscow mayor calls Saturday’s deadly bomb attack on restaurant a ‘terrorist act’

The Associated Press

August 2, 2026, 7:13 AM

MOSCOW (AP) — Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin called the bomb attack on a restaurant in the capital a “brutal terrorist act,” but did not say who was responsible.

“Yesterday, a brutal terrorist act was committed in Moscow that claimed human lives. The victims are currently in the city’s hospitals, where they are receiving all necessary care,” Sobyanin wrote on social media Sunday.

The blast on Saturday evening killed a security guard and a guest, as well as the woman bomber, Russian state media said, citing local officials.

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