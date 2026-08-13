Dominican Republic’s expulsion of Cuban officials sparks geopolitical tension

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The Dominican Republic on Thursday ordered the expulsion of nine Cuban diplomatic officials and…

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The Dominican Republic on Thursday ordered the expulsion of nine Cuban diplomatic officials and their families from the country without offering any reasons for the decision, according to the country’s foreign ministry.

The measure was strongly criticized by Cuba, which described it as an act of “submission” to U.S. policies against Havana amidst an energy and financial blockade.

The expulsion of the Cuban officials comes after the creation of the “Shield of the Americas,” a geopolitical and regional security initiative launched in March by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Cuba was not included due to political differences and increased tensions between the U.S. and Havana.

In recent months, several conservative Latin American countries, including Colombia and Ecuador, have cut relations or closed their embassies in Cuba while proclaiming their political alignment with Trump.

Cuba’s Foreign Ministry reacted that the expulsion involved 10 officials — not nine as the Dominicans had stated — and expressed regret over the decision by Dominican President Luis Abinader.

“There is no reason whatsoever to justify this decision by the Dominican authorities,” it said.

The Dominican Republic’s former Minister for Regional Integration Policies, Miguel Mejía, considered the measure extreme, comparable only to the rupture imposed during the 31-year dictatorship of Rafael Leonidas Trujillo that ended in 1961.

He also demanded that “the Dominican government explain to the Dominican people the real reasons why it made this decision.”

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