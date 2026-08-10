Canada puts the military on standby as British Columbia wildfires kill 1 and displace thousands

Canada put its military on standby Monday to help battle deadly wildfires in British Columbia as a local mayor warned…

Canada put its military on standby Monday to help battle deadly wildfires in British Columbia as a local mayor warned that one of the blazes had wreaked huge destruction on his community. A woman has died and some 20,000 people have fled their homes.

For days, scores of wildfires have burned across the province, nearly half of them out of control in hot, windy weather and prolonged drought. Thousands have fled on jammed roads as officials said even more communities could be threatened.

The mayor of Summerland — home to about 12,000 people, which was ordered evacuated on Saturday night along with about 8,000 people in and around nearby Peachland — warned that the affected areas remained too dangerous to enter and that it was impossible to determine the scope of the destruction.

The blaze, known as the Bald Range wildfire, remained out of control after racing toward Summerland and other communities along Okanagan Lake over the weekend.

“We need to brace ourselves for that bad news when it’s time to go back. Everybody will know somebody who has lost a home,” Summerland Mayor Doug Holmes said.

Canada’s defense minister says the military is ready to respond

Defense Minister David McGuinty said the Canadian Armed Forces were in constant contact with provincial and federal officials and were ready to respond if British Columbia formally requested assistance. The federal government has already approved provincial requests for help with shelter and accommodations.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said an 80-year-old woman died while trying to escape the fire near Summerland. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said the death was heartbreaking and that the federal government would continue supporting British Columbia.

The British Columbia Wildfire Service said Monday the fire had grown to about 60 square miles (156 square kilometers). Officials warned clearer skies and direct sunlight could increase fire activity.

Ravi Parmer, British Columbia Minister of Forests, said 19 helicopters were assigned to the Bald Range wildfire but that its intensity made it impossible to halt the blaze.

“We could have put a thousand more helicopters and a thousand more people on the ground, and it wouldn’t have made a difference,” he said.

British Columbia Wildfire Service information officer Nicole Bonnett said the smoke lingering over the fire has reduced visibility, limiting the use of air tankers and water-skimming aircraft.

Bonnett said the blaze has been fueled primarily by extremely dry conditions rather than wind, and grew explosively Friday, reaching 19 square miles (50 square kilometers) within three hours.

Evacuated residents face uncertain prospects for return

Holmes, the Summerland mayor, said there was no timetable for when residents would be able to return as power lines had been downed and hazards at the destroyed or damaged buildings would have to be assessed first.

“The hard part is going home and seeing the devastation,” he cautioned.

Kyla Gaudiuso, a resident of the tiny community of Faulder, said her home was likely destroyed as she had gotten a photo showing the ridge where it stood engulfed in flames.

She described the community’s evacuation as “pandemonium” and said she was now staying with a friend in the town of Penticton.

“It doesn’t really seem real,” she said. “I have to see it to believe it.”

Canada has endured increasingly destructive wildfire seasons in recent years, forcing mass evacuations and repeatedly sending smoke across large parts of the country and neighboring United States.

Summerland — a farming community that grows cherries, peaches and apples, and also boasts some vineyards — is in a mountainous area where wildfires have been known to break out.

Holmes said the blaze started around 5:30 p.m. on Friday and was within the city limits in just a couple of hours. By midnight, it was so out of control that people were unable to flee on the highway north, so they began evacuating to the south, he said.

“People said they’ve never seen a fire move so fast,” he said.

Firefighters still battling blazes across the US West

In California, evacuations have been ordered for areas along the famous Big Sur coast as a wildfire burns in the nearby steep, rugged mountains. The Timber Fire in Monterey County started Sunday and had grown to about 2 square miles (5 square kilometers) by midday Monday, according to Cal Fire.

By Monday, a quick-moving blaze just north of Reno, Nevada, had forced about 5,500 people to evacuate, according to the U.S. Wildland Fire Service. Fueled by hot, dry and windy conditions, the Bug Fire grew to about 26.6 square miles (68.9 square kilometers) after igniting Saturday in California.

Firefighters in Spokane, Washington, have strengthened containment lines around three destructive blazes in recent days, allowing some evacuated residents to return home.

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson said Monday he visited some of the burned neighborhoods and met a retired couple who lost everything. They told him that losing their home was terrible, but losing the community was worse, he said.

“It’s our job to rebuild that community,” Ferguson said.

Oregon, meanwhile, is experiencing its worst year on record for land burned by large wildfires, with 3,671 square miles (9,508 square kilometers) scorched, said Northwest Interagency Coordination Center public information officer Jean Nelson-Dean. That beats the state’s previous record set in 2024. Large fires are defined as those that burn at least 0.2 square miles (0.5 sq km) of timber or at least 0.5 square miles (1.3 sq km) of grass or brush.

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Gillies reported from Toronto and Stengle from Dallas. Associated Press reporters Martha Bellisle and Hallie Golden in Seattle and Claire Rush in Portland, Oregon, contributed.

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