A suicide bomber strikes an anti-militant rally in northwestern Pakistan, killing at least 14

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A suicide bomber targeted protesters at an anti-militant rally in northwestern Pakistan on Sunday, killing at…

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A suicide bomber targeted protesters at an anti-militant rally in northwestern Pakistan on Sunday, killing at least 14 people, including police officers, and wounding more than two dozen others, officials said.

The attack occurred in Kabal, a town in the Swat Valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where demonstrators had gathered near a police station, chanting anti-militant slogans and demanding peace, district police chief Omar Khan said.

Bilal Faizi, a spokesman for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial emergency service, said at least 14 people were killed in the blast and more than two dozen others were wounded.

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