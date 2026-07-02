Turkey detains stand-up comedian for allegedly insulting religious values

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish authorities on Thursday detained a comedian whose stand-up routine drew complaints that it insulted religious…

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish authorities on Thursday detained a comedian whose stand-up routine drew complaints that it insulted religious values after it was widely viewed online.

Deniz Goktas was detained for questioning at Istanbul’s main airport on his return from a trip abroad, the state-run Anadolu agency reported, days after prosecutors launched an investigation into possible charges of “publicly insulting religious values.”

The comedian’s show, recorded in Istanbul last month, was uploaded to YouTube and drew millions of views in Turkey. The pro-government newspaper Sabah said dozens of viewers were offended by jokes on religion and filed complaints against the comedian, prompting the investigation.

Sabah and other media published a photograph showing the 32-year-old comedian at the airport being escorted by a police officer.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has consolidated power during his more than two decades in office, and critics say he has steadily narrowed the space for free expression, bringing charges against opponents, including politicians and journalists.

The restrictions have recently also extended into popular culture, with Goktas becoming the latest celebrity to face investigation, detention, or prosecution for remarks deemed offensive.

Staff members of the satirical magazine Leman are on trial on charges of inciting hatred over a cartoon published last year that features the Prophet Mohammed and Moses. Another stand up comedian, Tuba Ulu, was briefly detained earlier this year for allegedly insulting a revered historic person over a joke about Ottoman Sultan Suleiman.

Meanwhile, dozens of actors, singers, and influencers have been detained in police raids as part of investigations into alleged drug use or possession.

Earlier, authorities blocked access to excerpts of Goktas’ show, including pokes at Erdogan, that were uploaded onto social media.

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