Small plane crashes in the Bahamas, killing several people. Officials report one survivor

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A small plane crashed in the Bahamas on Friday, killing several people and prompting…

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A small plane crashed in the Bahamas on Friday, killing several people and prompting the government to temporarily ground Flamingo Air flights.

The deadly incident occurred in North Andros, located in waters just west of Nassau, the archipelago’s capital.

Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis said police notified him that there were casualties and that one person survived. No further details were immediately available.

Davis wrote on X that he and his wife are “praying for the families who are now facing unbearable grief. We are also praying for the survivor, whose recovery and care will remain in our thoughts.”

The Ministry of Energy, Utilities and Aviation said in a statement that the suspension of Flamingo Air’s air operator certificate is only a precautionary safety measure as officials investigate the cause of the crash. The ministry said the suspension is a result of two safety incidents that occurred on Friday. It did not provide further details.

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