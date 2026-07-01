Monaco authorities detain then release a person in their probe of this week’s explosion

MONACO (AP) — Monaco authorities said a person was arrested but later released Wednesday as they “very actively” pursue their…

MONACO (AP) — Monaco authorities said a person was arrested but later released Wednesday as they “very actively” pursue their probe of an explosion that reportedly wounded a Ukrainian tycoon with ties to Russia and two other people.

A statement from the Mediterranean principality’s prosecutor general said the person is a foreign national and was detained in Monaco in the morning.

They were held in police custody “as further checks were deemed necessary” before being released in the afternoon, it said, giving no further information about the person or why they aroused suspicion.

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