Mexico’s president to attend World Cup final at Trump’s invitation

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she will attend Sunday’s World Cup final after an invitation from…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she will attend Sunday’s World Cup final after an invitation from her U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, their first meeting since December after months of verbal sparring.

Sheinbaum did not attend the World Cup’s opening match in Mexico City, when her national team beat South Africa 2-0. Instead, she gave her ticket to a young Indigenous woman.

“I decided to go because it is a direct invitation from the president of the United States,” Sheinbaum told Mexican media. “Canadian Prime Minister (Mark) Carney will also be there, and tomorrow I will record a message with more details.”

The relationship between Sheinbaum and Trump is mired in tensions in different areas, including security and trade. Their last encounter was at World Cup draw in December.

The World Cup is being hosted jointly by the three North American nations for the first time. Defending champions Argentina will take on Spain for the title in New Jersey. Spain’s King Felipe VI is also expected to attend.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.