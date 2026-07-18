Mali rebels ambush an army convoy, killing or capturing scores of soldiers

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Jihadi militants and a separatist group ambushed a Malian army convoy in the country’s hard-hit north…

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Jihadi militants and a separatist group ambushed a Malian army convoy in the country’s hard-hit north on Saturday, resulting in the killing or capture of scores of soldiers, the rebels said.

The Malian army confirmed the attack, saying in a statement that armed groups ambushed the convoy of Malian soldiers and their partners in a remote part of the northern Gao region. It did not give further details, only saying that “a counterattack is underway.”

Both the regional al-Qaida affiliate JNIM and the separatist Azawad Liberation Front claimed responsibility for the attack in separate statements that spoke about “great human losses” and “serious material damage” on the side of the Malian army.

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