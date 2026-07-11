Mali and Algeria reopen airspace and reinstate ambassadors, ending a yearlong rift

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali and Algeria reopened their airspace and reinstated their ambassadors, ending a diplomatic rift that started…

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali and Algeria reopened their airspace and reinstated their ambassadors, ending a diplomatic rift that started over a year ago after Algeria shot down a Malian armed drone near the shared border.

Mali’s military junta said in a statement late Friday it would restore the Algerian ambassador to Bamako and open its airspace to “all civilian and military aircraft operating flights to or from the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria.”

Algerian media also confirmed the restoration of diplomatic relations.

The two nations recalled their ambassadors and closed their airspace in April 2025 after the drone shooting, with Algeria accusing Mali of repeatedly violating its airspace. Mali denied the claim.

Relations between the Malian military junta and Algeria began to deteriorate two years ago, when Mali ended a crucial 2015 peace deal with local Azawad separatists, mainly mediated by Algeria. The rebels have long sought to create an independent state in northern Mali, which has thrown the West African nation into a violent conflict for over a decade.

Mali’s junta has accused Algeria of backing local extremist rebels who are linked to the Muslim militant group al-Qaida. Algeria denies the accusation.

Mali’s military announced Friday that it broke a rebel blockade around the Anéfis military camp, a strategic army base in the north, following violent clashes between the Azawad Liberation Front and the Malian army, supported by the Russian Africa Corps allies and local militias.

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