Island-wide blackout hits Cuba as its fuel reserve dwindles

HAVANA, Cuba (AP) — An island-wide blackout hit Cuba on Monday as fuel reserves dwindle and its electric grid continues…

HAVANA, Cuba (AP) — An island-wide blackout hit Cuba on Monday as fuel reserves dwindle and its electric grid continues to crumble.

The blackout was reported by Cuba’s Electric Union, which said on X that the cause was under investigation.

Fuel has been running out across Cuba since January when U.S. President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on any country that sells or provides oil to the island, deepening the island’s ongoing economic and financial crisis. Public transportation has largely been halted, and officials have canceled tens of thousands of surgeries.

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