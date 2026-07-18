Iran executes a man convicted of killing a security force member during 2022 protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian authorities said Sunday they have executed a man convicted of killing a member…

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian authorities said Sunday they have executed a man convicted of killing a member of security forces during the 2022 nationwide protests that erupted after the death of a woman in custody of the country’s morality police.

Authorities said the fatal shooting took place during unrest in Tehran, where protesters blocked roads and clashed with security forces.

They said Aref Khoshkar was armed with a pellet gun and fired at security personnel, wounding Salman Amirahmadi, who later died in a hospital.

According to the authorities, Khoshkar confessed that he fired the gun from the roof of a house and threw it in a trash bin.

The execution is the latest reported in connection with the 2022 protests, which had spread after Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, died in police custody following her arrest for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code.

Rights groups have criticized the trials over the deaths of security forces during the protests, saying defendants were denied due process.

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