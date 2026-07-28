Guyana police file murder charges against captain and crew mates in deadly ferry capsizing

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Police in Guyana filed murder charges on Tuesday against the captain and two crew members of…

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Police in Guyana filed murder charges on Tuesday against the captain and two crew members of a state ferry that capsized, killing more than 70 people, with 30 passengers still missing.

Accused are Captain Kevin Price, 40, chief mate Rondell Dwayne Roberts, 42, and cargo superintendent Delon Granderson, 33. They appeared in court on Tuesday morning but were not required to enter pleas. No attorneys were present for them.

Authorities believe 179 people were aboard the ferry that departed the capital, Georgetown, on July 18 and capsized in Atlantic waters before reaching its destination, the northern town of Port Kaituma near Venezuela. It was the South American nation’s worst maritime disaster on record.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips told Parliament late Monday that while 77 people were rescued, one of those passengers recently died.

During his speech, opposition lawmakers pounded desks and heckled legislators as they called for the resignation of Works Minister Juan Edghill and Junior Minister Indar Persaud, holding them responsible for the disaster.

On Sunday, Guyana’s government announced the creation of a five-person commission made up of international legal and marine experts tasked with investigating the sinking of the 87-year-old MV Barima.

The government has said the ferry was still in operation because work is ongoing to build a pier at Port Kaituma to accommodate a new $12.7 million vessel acquired from India in recent months to replace the MV Barima.

Some survivors told reporters that the ferry was leaking and overcrowded with passengers and cargo. The government has asked the commission to examine those allegations.

Phillips, the prime minister, said it’s likely that the vessel, which now lies 50 feet (15 meters) underwater, will remain there and not be salvaged.

A second hearing is set for Aug. 3 at a court in the western Essequibo region near the sunken wreckage.

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