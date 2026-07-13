Former Spanish leader is criticized for comments about France’s World Cup team

MADRID (AP) — A former Spanish prime minister is facing criticism for saying that France’s World Cup team “does not…

MADRID (AP) — A former Spanish prime minister is facing criticism for saying that France’s World Cup team “does not have any French players,” which French and Spanish leaders have called racist.

Mariano Rajoy, a member of Spain’s conservative Popular Party, made the comment in a column for Spanish outlet El Debate ahead of Tuesday’s World Cup semifinal between the European neighbors.

“They’ve won every match they’ve played at this World Cup and are currently top of the FIFA rankings. They also have an exceptionally strong squad. That said, one thing they don’t have is any French players,” Rajoy wrote on July 10.

On Monday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot told French broadcaster BFM TV that “France has no skin color. Any contrary claim stems from stupidity, racism or a combination of the two.”

A day earlier, French Football Federation President Philippe Diallo wrote on X that “Mariano Rajoy’s remarks about the French team carry intolerable whiffs of racism,” adding that “they also raise questions about the deplorable climate that gives rise to such sentiments. Our players do not need a certificate of nationality from a former Spanish prime minister.”

A spokesperson from Rajoy’s Popular Party on Monday said the remarks were sarcastic and made without malice.

“These columns are written without ill intent,” said spokesperson Borja Sémper. “This expression is used without ill intent.”

Spain’s ruling Socialist government swiftly condemned the remarks by Rajoy, who was prime minister from 2011 to 2018.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez referenced the comments without naming his predecessor, writing on X: “There are those who still measure belonging by surname, place of birth, or skin color. Others measure it by our roots in a country and our will to contribute to it. Playing soccer. Caring for our elders. Or opening businesses. France, we’ll see you in the semifinals. May the best one win and may racism lose.”

France will face Spain on Tuesday in Dallas.

Spain’s Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares also spoke out Monday, saying the Popular Party’s leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, needed to disavow the remarks.

It’s not the first time France’s team has faced racism during this World Cup.

Earlier this month, French captain and star player Kylian Mbappécondemned a Paraguayan senator over remarks she made following Paraguay’s loss to France in the round of 16.

Celeste Amarilla, a senator from Paraguay’s Liberal Radical Party, posted a series of comments on X mocking the French player’s origins, upbringing, education and appearance after France won on July 4 with a penalty by Mbappé.

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