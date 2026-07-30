Death toll in China landslide climbs to 51 as land search ends, 10 remain missing

BEIJING (AP) — The death toll from a landslide in southwestern China this month has risen to 51 after search…

BEIJING (AP) — The death toll from a landslide in southwestern China this month has risen to 51 after search crews ended a search on land, local authorities said Thursday. Ten people remain missing.

Dredging and search operations in the Wujiang River are continuing, according to a statement from Pengshui County, outside the southwestern city of Chongqing, where falling rocks and soil buried more than 10 residential buildings and a minibus on July 17.

The landslide injured 10 people, three of whom have since been discharged from the hospital. More than 1,100 residents were evacuated, and traffic in the affected area is expected to resume soon, the statement said.

Authorities have deployed divers and underwater robots to assist with search operations in the river.

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