Death toll from Chongqing landslide in southwestern China climbs to 41

BEIJING (AP) — Teams recovering bodies from a landslide this month in southwestern China have identified 30 more victims over…

BEIJING (AP) — Teams recovering bodies from a landslide this month in southwestern China have identified 30 more victims over the past week to bring the overall toll in Chongqing to 41 dead with 20 people still missing, authorities said Tuesday.

Ten people also were injured on July 17 when massive amounts of rock and soil washed down a slope and buried at least 10 residential buildings as well as a passenger minibus in the outer Chongqing county of Pengshui.

Teams have been working their way through four major sections of the disaster site, and have used DNA analysis to identify remains, the county government said. Searchers found the wreckage of the missing minibus late Sunday.

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