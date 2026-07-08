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Bus collision with truck leaves 14 dead in remote area of northern Uganda

The Associated Press

July 8, 2026, 7:40 AM

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — At least 14 people have died and 28 others were injured after a bus collided with a truck in a remote area of northern Uganda, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened late on Tuesday at a trading center along the highway to the northern city of Gulu, according to a police statement.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the driver of the bus, who was allegedly speeding, attempted to avoid a pedestrian crossing the road lost control of the vehicle and collided head-on with the oncoming trailer,” the police statement said.

Fatal road crashes are common in Uganda and elsewhere in East Africa, where roads are often narrow. Police usually blame such accidents on speeding drivers.

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