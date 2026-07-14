At least 6 killed in Brussels building fire

BRUSSELS (AP) — At least six people were killed and two injured in a fire on Tuesday at a building…

BRUSSELS (AP) — At least six people were killed and two injured in a fire on Tuesday at a building being renovated in downtown Brussels. Authorities in the Belgian capital said that their bodies had been found in an elevator at the site.

The fire started on the second floor of the building in a main shopping area, and the flames spread into a lift shaft, said Brecht Speybrouck, a spokesperson for the Labor Audit Office. He said that 250 workers at the site were evacuated.

First responders struggled to get to the lift shaft, where at least two elevators had been blocked. On Tuesday evening, the Labor Audit Office confirmed that six bodies were found in one of the elevators, according to Belgian broadcaster RTBF. The bodies had not been identified.

Brussels mayor Philippe Close told The Associated Press that thermal cameras and sniffer dogs were used to try to find the victims.

He said that “firefighters, rescue workers and police were there immediately. Everyone knew what they had to do and that probably helped to avoid a greater tragedy.”

Belgium’s King Philippe toured the site several hours later along with Prime Minister Bart De Wever.

Belgian Interior Minister Bernard Quintin said he was “shocked” by the incident.

“My thoughts go out to the victims, their loved ones, and everyone still in uncertainty,” Quintin said in a post on social media. “A sincere thank you to our fire department and all emergency services for their dedication.”

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