A fast-moving wildfire near Greece’s Thessaloniki sparks evacuations as smoke blankets suburbs

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A fast-moving wildfire broke out Saturday evening near the suburbs of Thessaloniki, Greece’s second largest city,…

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A fast-moving wildfire broke out Saturday evening near the suburbs of Thessaloniki, Greece’s second largest city, the country’s Fire Service said, and residents of three small suburbs north of the city were told to evacuate.

The fire ignited in a ravine in a mountainous area around 8:30 p.m. (1730 GMT) and spread quickly, the Fire Service said. It spread to the plains, burning mostly through brush, and while no residences have been damaged, several businesses were set on fire, the service said.

Residents of the small settlements of Anthoupoli, Filothei and Galini were notified by text to evacuate.

Residents of Thessaloniki itself could see the flames and even hear explosions as flammable materials inside the businesses are set on fire. A heavy cloud of smoke blanketed several suburbs and western areas of the city itself.

About 115 firefighters and 38 fire engines battled the fire plus an unknown number of volunteers, the Fire Service said. Firefighting planes briefly engaged but they do not operate in the dark.

Thus far, there is no indication that the fire is directed to the city itself, but firefighters remain on alert and more were expected to join. Strong winds blowing locally make it difficult to contain the fire.

Greece, with its long, hot, dry and often windy summers, is no stranger to wildfires. But it managed to get through June without serious damage. The first major wildfire hit Wednesday in central Greece, killing a father and his 12-year-old son and prompting evacuations. Greece has also been spared, so far, the extreme heat that engulfed much of the rest of Europe.

Additional blazes were burning around Thessaloniki on Saturday, including in the Halkidiki Peninsula, a favored vacation spot, and the city of Kilkis to the north.

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Associate Press writer Demetris Nellas contributed to this report from Athens.

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