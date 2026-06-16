UN-backed court opens trial of former Central African Republic president Bozizé

BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — A U.N.-backed court in the Central African Republic on Tuesday opened the trial of…

BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — A U.N.-backed court in the Central African Republic on Tuesday opened the trial of former President François Bozizé, who is accused of crimes against humanity for abuses committed by members of his security forces between 2009 and 2013.

The trial is the sixth held by the Special Criminal Court, a tribunal created in 2015 with U.N. support to prosecute serious crimes committed during the country’s conflicts.

The case centers on abuses at a prison and a military training center in Bossembélé, about 150 kilometers (90 miles) northwest of the capital, Bangui. Prosecutors accuse Bozizé of being responsible as a military commander for crimes committed by members of his presidential guard and other security forces, including “murder, enforced disappearance, torture, rape and other inhumane acts.”

Bozizé, 79, is being tried in absentia. He has been living in exile in Guinea-Bissau since 2023, and authorities there have refused to extradite him despite an international arrest warrant issued by the court in 2024.

Three former military officials — Eugène Barret Ngaïkosset, Vianney Semndiro and Firmin Junior Danboy — are also on trial and are expected to appear in court.

Bozizé seized power in a 2003 coup and ruled until 2013, when he was overthrown by the mainly Muslim Seleka rebel coalition. His ouster triggered years of violence between Seleka fighters and predominantly Christian Anti-balaka militias, leaving thousands of civilians dead.

A peace deal was signed in 2019, but six of the 14 armed groups involved in the deal withdrew from it. Violence between government forces, allied militias and rebels is ongoing.

Maximin Lin Crozon Cazin, who says he was detained and tortured at Bossembélé during Bozizé’s rule, told The Associated Press he was disappointed the former president would not appear in court.

“It is unfortunate that François Bozizé does not have the courage to face justice in his own country,” Cazin said. “I expect this trial to establish the truth and provide reparations,” he added.

Bozizé’s lawyer, Marie Edith Douzima-Lawson, declined to comment on the proceedings ahead of the trial, saying only that the defense has “solid arguments.”

The Central African Republic is one of the poorest countries in the world. Despite vast reserves of gold, one in three people lives on less than $2 a day.

It also is one of the countries where Wagner, a Russian mercenary group, was first active in Africa. The group has been responsible for current President Faustin-Archange Touadéra’s security, and for fighting rebel groups.

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