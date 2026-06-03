UK Royal Navy says 3 members died in a helicopter crash during a training exercise

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Royal Navy said Wednesday that three of its members died in a helicopter crash earlier in…

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Royal Navy said Wednesday that three of its members died in a helicopter crash earlier in southwest England during a training exercise.

The helicopter went down in the county of Devon in England at 4 a.m.

The navy’s head General Gwyn Jenkins, said in a statement that he was “deeply saddened to share the news that three crewmembers onboard a Royal Navy Merlin Mk4 helicopter have died after it crashed in the early hours of this morning near Sourton, Devon.”

He said an investigation is under way and further updates will be provided in due course.

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