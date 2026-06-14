Taiwan’s spy agency launches webpage for Chinese nationals to report tips

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s intelligence agency said on Sunday it is establishing an information-reporting channel for Chinese nationals to…

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s intelligence agency said on Sunday it is establishing an information-reporting channel for Chinese nationals to offer tips securely, at a time when tensions between Beijing and the self-ruled island remain elevated.

In a statement, Taiwan’s National Security Bureau said they are launching a webpage that will act as a secure channel for Chinese nationals to provide intelligence-related information, saying that an increasing number of people have recently approached relevant agencies in Taiwan wishing to “provide various types of information.”

“In recent years, China’s economy has faced mounting difficulties, while political control has remained tight,” the statement said. “Coupled with a growing range of social and livelihood-related problems, these conditions have fueled public discontent.”

Taiwan officials said the move was made in reference to practices adopted by intelligence agencies in the U.S., the U.K. and Israel.

Last year, the CIA released Mandarin-language videos on social media inviting disgruntled Chinese officials to contact them and share information.

China had earlier said it launched an online platform to encourage reporting of “Taiwan independence” activities, aiming at holding “separatists” accountable.

China and Taiwan split in 1949 as a result of a civil war. For decades, China has seen Taiwan as its own territory and said the island must come under its control, even under the use of force if necessary.

When U.S. President Donald Trump visited Beijing in mid-May for a summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, he was warned by Xi that their two countries could clash over Taiwan — if the issue was not properly handled.

China has held major military exercises near the island. On Wednesday, Taiwan’s military fired rockets in China’s direction from mobile launchers in a demonstration of how it could attempt to repel a Chinese attack.

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