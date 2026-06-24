South African prisons open art galleries to showcase inmates’ work

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — When most people think of prison, they picture steel bars, locked gates and lost freedom. But at…

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — When most people think of prison, they picture steel bars, locked gates and lost freedom. But at a correctional facility in Johannesburg, South Africa’s largest city, visitors are greeted by something unexpected: an art gallery.

The exhibition of inmates’ artwork is part of the country’s effort to reduce repeat offending through rehabilitation programs behind bars. The Department of Correctional Services has opened nine prison arts-and-crafts galleries since 2023, aiming to help inmates develop skills, earn income and prepare for life after release.

Inside Leeuwkop Correctional Facility, artwork created by 34 inmates is on display for visitors, offering a glimpse into stories of culture, memory and personal transformation in a country struggling with one of the world’s highest crime rates. Inmates also have chances to see each other’s work.

“I get a peaceful and healed mindset when I do my art,” one inmate, Freddy Mongkoai, told The Associated Press. “It encourages me to be strong and present. I can focus, so it gives me peace of mind.”

Mongkoai, 51, has served nearly two years of a 12-year sentence for murder after taking part in an act described as vigilante justice. He joined the prison’s art program in October. Since then, he has experimented with painting and papier-mâché sculpture.

His latest piece is a replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy.

Officials say repeat offenders contribute to overcrowding

Estimates of recidivism rates in South Africa vary from source to source, depending on how repeat offending is defined, reaching as high as 95%.

South African prisons are notorious for high levels of violence due to overcrowding, gang activities, administrative failures and underfunding. Correctional officials say repeat offenders contribute significantly to the overcrowding.

Against that backdrop, the correctional department says programs such as the arts and craft initiative can help reduce reoffending.

“As they leave here to serve parole and finish their sentences, this is the most effective way of making it a point that they don’t do crime again,” said Makgothi Thobakgale, national commissioner of the Department of Correctional Services.

The Leeuwkop gallery showcases different levels of artistic experience and offers insight into the lives of the artists. They range from Mongkoai’s striking grayscale portrait of a woman carrying firewood on her head and a baby on her back to a simple pencil drawing bearing the message “STOP GBV,” referring to South Africa’s soaring levels of gender-based violence.

‘It reminds me of my childhood’

Mongkoai said the work, one of his favorites, reflects a childhood story about a woman believed to live on the moon, part of the folklore that influenced his upbringing in Limpopo province.

“The elders would tell us that there is a woman carrying firewood on her head and a baby on her back, while being followed by a dog, on the moon,” he said. “That is my favorite because it reminds me of my childhood.”

Inmates frequently create artwork focused on the theme of home and family, according to Unathi Mahlati, a senior program officer at Just Detention International-South Africa, which has partnered with the correctional department on the program since 2024.

She said the program is designed to be therapeutic rather than formal art therapy, which is clinical and conducted by a licensed physician. Participation is voluntary and focuses on helping inmates reflect on their thoughts, feelings and needs rather than on artistic ability.

“A lot of them have experienced a lot of trauma before coming into the facilities, but there’s not a lot of services for them to process and metabolize that trauma,” Mahlati said. “We emphasize that it’s not about skill. It’s a creative expression to process trauma.”

Correctional facilities have an environment that is “very rigid and very dogmatic,” Mahlati said. “So we give people a chance to just be.”

One inmate dreams of running a gallery

Artwork produced through the program is sold to the public. Prices range from about 50 rand ($3) to more than 2,000 rand ($120), depending on the piece’s size and complexity.

Officials say proceeds are used to replenish art supplies and provide stipends to participating inmates, who traditionally have chances to make money by working in places like orchards and dairy farms, and training to make items like furniture, uniforms and baked goods.

Their artwork is also regularly displayed at major South African events, including the Comrades Marathon Expo and the National Arts Festival in Makhanda, giving inmates opportunities to reach wider audiences.

“For them to also see that this can be a way of living, it helps because now they are able to manage their own finances, albeit at a small scale,” said Thobakgale, the commissioner.

For Mongkoai, the goal is grander for when he leaves prison.

“My dream is to have my own gallery,” he said.

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