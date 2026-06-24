Progressive candidate concedes Colombian presidential election to Trump-backed outsider

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Progressive candidate Iván Cepeda on Wednesday conceded Colombia’s presidential election to Abelardo de la Espriella, a…

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Progressive candidate Iván Cepeda on Wednesday conceded Colombia’s presidential election to Abelardo de la Espriella, a conservative outsider who was endorsed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Election results showed de la Espriella, a businessman and lawyer who had never run for office, defeated progressive lawmaker Iván Cepeda by 1 percentage point, or nearly 251,000 votes.

The result effectively was an indictment of outgoing President Gustavo Petro’s government, whose policies Cepeda had promised to continue, including a largely failed effort to establish dialogue with multiple armed groups.

Electoral authorities published all but a fraction of the vote count hours after polls closed Sunday. Petro and Cepeda did not accept those results, with the latter saying he would wait for a recount to do so.

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