Powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake strikes off northern Japan, meteorological agency says

TOKYO (AP) — A powerful earthquake struck off Japan’s northern coast on Thursday, the meteorological agency said. The quake had…

TOKYO (AP) — A powerful earthquake struck off Japan’s northern coast on Thursday, the meteorological agency said.

The quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 and occurred off the eastern coast of Iwate, but there is no danger of a tsunami, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The quake had a depth of about 50 kilometers (30 miles), it said.

The rattling occurred in the area where strong earthquakes have repeatedly been reported in recent months.

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