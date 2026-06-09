Police in Northern Ireland arrest a man after violent Belfast stabbing

LONDON (AP) — Police in Northern Ireland said Tuesday they arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after another…

LONDON (AP) — Police in Northern Ireland said Tuesday they arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after another man was stabbed in a violent knife attack in a Belfast residential area.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with serious wounds to his face, neck and back late Monday. They said the arrested man, who is in his 30s, was in police custody.

The attack has drawn national attention because graphic videos of the incident were circulated online. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the attack, saying it was “sickening” and that he had “no tolerance for abhorrent scenes of violence like this on our streets.”

Police and senior politicians urged people not to share images of the attack or spread disinformation about the incident.

Ryan Henderson, assistant chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, said “a critical incident” has been declared and police have “commenced an investigation to establish a motive.”

“This brutal attack will have sent shockwaves through the community, causing real concern,” he said.

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