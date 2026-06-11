Photos from the spectacular World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A star-studded opening ceremony featuring Shakira, Burna Boy and J Balvin kicked off the 2026 World…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A star-studded opening ceremony featuring Shakira, Burna Boy and J Balvin kicked off the 2026 World Cup before a crowd of more than 80,000 at the revamped Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. Mexico opened the 48-team tournament against South Africa as the competition began amid escalating protests and social tensions in the capital.

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