Clashes erupt in Congo’s capital as opposition rejects changes to presidential term limits

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Violent clashes erupted Friday in Congo ’s capital, Kinshasa, during a rally against a proposed constitutional…

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Violent clashes erupted Friday in Congo ’s capital, Kinshasa, during a rally against a proposed constitutional change that opponents say could pave the way for President Félix Tshisekedi to seek a third term.

The demonstration, organized by the opposition coalition C64, was dispersed by police with tear gas after protesters clashed with pro-government supporters outside Parliament.

Congo is plagued by multiple crises, including an Ebola outbreak and an escalation of the decades-long conflict with the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels, one of more than 100 armed vying for control in the eastern provinces.

Tshisekedi, 62, has been in office since 2019, and is due to complete his second five-year term in 2028. He has said he would be willing to seek a third term if approved by voters in a referendum.

The Congolese Constitution bars any revision of presidential term limits. However, a bill under consideration in the National Assembly, a lower chamber, would allow the president to amend those provisions in the event of a “major dysfunction” that paralyzes state institutions, potentially following a referendum.

The country’s main opposition parties, which have been divided in recent years, joined forces in May under the banner of C64, or Coalition Article 64, to oppose what they describe as an attempt by Tshisekedi to remain in power. The coalition has called the proposed changes a “serious threat” to the country’s stability.

The rally on Friday descended into clashes between opposition supporters and pro-government activists before police intervened.

Among those injured was Martin Fayulu, runner-up in the 2018 presidential election and one of Congo’s most prominent opposition figures. Video posted on his official Facebook page showed Fayulu with blood visible around his eyes and on the collar of his white shirt as supporters helped him through a crowd.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.