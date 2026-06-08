China’s exports jump 19.4% in May from a year earlier, despite Iran war

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s exports picked up pace in May, rising 19.4% from a year earlier, its customs agency…

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s exports picked up pace in May, rising 19.4% from a year earlier, its customs agency said Tuesday, as shipments remained robust despite impacts from the Iran war.

The stronger than expected performance was an improvement from April’s 14.1% year-on-year increase.

Exports have remained robust despite the war, supported by shipments of autos and technology and artificial intelligence-related products such as semiconductors.

Imports in May jumped 27.4%, also at a faster pace compared with April’s 25.3% year-on-year expansion.

Trade with the United States contracted further, continuing a trend that began when U.S. President Donald Trump imposed steep and sweeping tariffs on China and other major trading partners last year after returning to office.

Exports to the U.S. fell 2.7% in January-May this year from a year earlier, while imports dropped 5.5%.

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