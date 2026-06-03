37 people rescued from New Delhi building fire that killed 4

NEW DELHI (AP) — A fire swept through a building in a New Delhi neighborhood Wednesday, killing at least four…

NEW DELHI (AP) — A fire swept through a building in a New Delhi neighborhood Wednesday, killing at least four people and injuring several others, officials said.

The building in the Malviya Nagar neighborhood in the southern part of the city had a restaurant on the ground floor and residential units above. Fire crews rescued 37 people from the building, fire official Abhilash Malik said.

The fire was extinguished, but how it started was not immediately clear.

Four bodies were recovered from the site, while at least seven people were taken to hospitals for treatment, Jitendra Kumar, a senior administrative official, said.

Fires are common in India, where building laws and safety norms are often flouted by builders and residents.

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