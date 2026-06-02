2 collisions on a Hungarian highway kill 8 people

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Two collisions one after another on a highway in western Hungary early Friday killed eight people,…

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Two collisions one after another on a highway in western Hungary early Friday killed eight people, police said.

A truck caught fire after colliding with a construction vehicle near the city of Győr around 4.30 a.m., killing one person and snarling traffic, police said.

About half an hour later, a minibus with Moldovan license plates slammed into a truck that stopped on the highway following the first accident. The second crash killed seven people and seriously injured two, police said.

Authorities closed one lane of the M1 highway toward Austria.

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

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