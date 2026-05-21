The Cannes Film Festival away from the carpet, in photos

CANNES, France (AP) — The Palais des Festival is the center hub of the Cannes Film Festival but is far…

CANNES, France (AP) — The Palais des Festival is the center hub of the Cannes Film Festival but is far from the festival’s only stage.

Every day, while stars stream down the red carpet, countless others are living out their own Cannes Film Festival dreams, posing for photographers on the Croisette, the famous seaside boulevard, or striving for a glimpse of stars.

Over the course of the 12-day French Riviera spectacular, Associated Press photographers have been turning their lenses on not just the nonstop parade of world premieres, but on the wide radius of Cannes’ colorful surrounding activity, away from the red carpet.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

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