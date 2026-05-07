Paraguay’s president visits Taiwan as pressure from China grows

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Paraguay’s President Santiago Peña arrived in Taiwan on Thursday for his first visit to the self-ruled…

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Paraguay’s President Santiago Peña arrived in Taiwan on Thursday for his first visit to the self-ruled island that Beijing claims as its own territory.

Paraguay is the only remaining country in South America and one of 12 worldwide to recognize Taiwan. China, which has not ruled out force in annexing Taiwan, has ramped up a campaign over the past few years to lure Taiwan’s diplomatic allies.

Paraguay maintains a solid trade relationship with China but has nevertheless reaffirmed its commitment to Taipei as its diplomatic partner.

Peña is leading a business delegation from areas such as agriculture and finance to Taiwan from Thursday until Sunday, according to Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry. He met with Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung upon his arrival on Thursday.

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te is set to receive Peña with military honors on Friday.

The visit comes as Beijing has been increasing pressure on the island democracy, including sending warplanes and navy vessels toward the island on a near-daily basis.

Taiwan, meanwhile, has sought to assert its presence internationally.

Last week, Lai visited the southern African nation of Eswatini, Taipei’s last remaining diplomatic partner in Africa, after being forced to postpone the trip when several countries withdrew permission for him to fly over their territories reportedly over Chinese pressure.

China neither confirmed nor denied the allegations but instead expressed “high appreciation” for the countries’ adherence to the so-called “one China principle,” referring to Beijing’s claims over Taiwan.

Since 2021, Latin American countries Honduras and Nicaragua have switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China. The most recent country to switch allegiances to Beijing was the Pacific Island nation of Nauru, in January 2024. China prohibits countries it has diplomatic relations with from having formal ties with Taipei.

Taiwan’s remaining diplomatic partners are almost all smaller nations in Central America and the Caribbean and the Pacific.

China and Taiwan have been governed separately since 1949, when the Communist Party rose to power in Beijing following a civil war. Defeated Nationalist Party forces fled to Taiwan, which later transitioned from martial law to a multiparty democracy.

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