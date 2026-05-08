Court in Chad jails 8 opposition leaders for 8 years in insurrection case

N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — A Chadian court in the capital N’Djamena sentenced eight opposition leaders to eight years in prison…

N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — A Chadian court in the capital N’Djamena sentenced eight opposition leaders to eight years in prison Friday for convictions on charges including insurrection.

Leaders of the coalition opposition group Political Actors Consultation Group, or GCAP, were also found guilty by the High Court of N’Djamena for offenses including rebellion and disturbing public order. They were arrested last month.

The judge also fined them 500,000 Central African francs ($897) each. The prosecutor had requested a 10-year sentence for each of the members.

The GCAP repeatedly criticized President Mahamat Idriss Deby and called for a boycott of the 2024 election. The Chadian Supreme Court dissolved the group in April.

Other opposition leaders have been jailed since the last election. In October last year, Succes Masra, a former prime minister, was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

“We are not only surprised but disappointed by this court decision, which was based on non-existent offenses,” Adoum Moussa, the representative for the defense lawyers, said.

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