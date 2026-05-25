Cambodia’s new conscription law takes effect in wake of conflict with Thailand

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia ’s new conscription law, which establishes penalties of up to five years in prison…

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia ’s new conscription law, which establishes penalties of up to five years in prison for those who evade military service, has come into effect, the country’s Prime Minister Hun Manet said Monday.

The law was signed on Saturday by Senate president Hun Sen in his capacity as acting head of state while King Norodom Sihamoni undergoes medical treatment for prostate cancer in China.

The initiative for a new conscription law followed significant border fighting with Thailand that flared twice last year, resulting in approximately 100 deaths and the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people.

The new law consists of eight chapters and 20 articles, replacing a 2006 statute that was never implemented and was considered outdated. It now requires Cambodian men aged 18 to 25 to serve two years in the military, while women may serve voluntarily. Individuals summoned for service must appear within 30 days of receiving notice or be considered as evading duty, unless a valid excuse is provided.

Penalties for evasion vary according to whether Cambodia is at peace or at war.

During peacetime, an individual may face six months to two years in prison and a fine of $250 to $1,000. During war or a foreign attack, the penalties increase to between two and five years in prison and a fine ranging from $1,000 to $2,500.

Exemptions to serving are granted to monks, priests, persons with disabilities and those with specialized skills in science and technology. After completing their required service, individuals become part of reserve forces until age 45.

Hun Manet, in addressing lawmakers earlier this month, described the law as a foundation for cultivating the minds of Cambodian youth to love their nation, foster patriotism and develop a willingness to serve in the military to protect their country.

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