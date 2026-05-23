A 9-story building being constructed in the Philippines collapses, trapping dozens of workers

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A nine-story building that was being constructed in a city north of the Philippine capital collapsed…

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A nine-story building that was being constructed in a city north of the Philippine capital collapsed early Sunday with 22 workers managing to get out while others remain missing, police said.

The building collapsed before dawn during a thunderstorm in Angeles city in Pampanga province, north of Manila. More than 100 police and other government personnel were scrambling to rescue those believed trapped in the rubble, police Brigadier General Jess Mendez said. He did not say how many workers remained missing.

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