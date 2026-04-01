Macron calls for ceasefire in Mideast during visit to Japan

TOKYO (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron called for a ceasefire in the Middle East during a visit to Japan…

TOKYO (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron called for a ceasefire in the Middle East during a visit to Japan on Wednesday.

Macron, who held talks with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, said they both believe in international law, the international order and the democratic values, adding: “This is why … we both advocate for a return to peace, a ceasefire, calm, and free passage through the Strait of Hormuz.”

Takaichi said the two leaders agreed on the importance of quickly de-escalating the conflict and to secure the safety of the vital waterway and the stable supply of goods.

“With the international environment increasingly severe, I believe it is especially meaningful for the Japanese and French leaders to deepen our friendship and cooperation,” Takaichi said at a joint news conference at the Akasaka Palace in Tokyo.

The leaders said they also agreed to deepen their cooperation in defense, rare earths development, nuclear energy, space and other areas.

Japan and France have in recent years bolstered their defense cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, where France, which has troops, citizens and resources across the region, seeks to protect its interests and show its presence alongside like-minded democracies concerned about China’s growing influence.

Earlier Tuesday, Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and his French counterpart, Catherine Vautrin signed a road map of defense cooperation between the two countries through increased joint exercises and exchanges in the Indo-Pacific.

Separately, the Japanese and French trade ministers signed a deal in a joint rare earths project.

China controls most of the global production of rare earths, which are used for making powerful, heat-resistant magnets in industries such as defense and electric vehicles.

Macron and Takaichi said the two sides agreed to cooperate in the development of a fast reactor and nuclear fuel recycling program in which Japan has been struggling.

Macron was in Japan as U.S. President Donald Trump said overnight that the responsibility for keeping the Strait of Hormuz open would be on countries that rely on it, saying “That’s not for us. That’ll be for France” and “whoever’s using the strait.”

Trump has been seen as increasingly annoyed about Europe’s lack of support for the U.S.-Israeli war. He lashed out at France, saying it has been “very unhelpful.”

Macron did not mention Trump or his comment at the news conference, where reporters were not allowed to ask questions.

On Thursday, Macron and Takaichi are scheduled to visit a company specializing in space debris removal technology as part of the two countries’ cooperation in the area of space. Macron will then have a courtesy meeting with Emperor Naruhito and a palace lunch before heading to South Korea.

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Associated Press video journalist Ayaka McGill contributed to this report.

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