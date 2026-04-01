Congo’s World Cup qualification unites a troubled country and brings a rare moment of joy

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Congo erupted in joy overnight after a 100th-minute goal against Jamaica sent the African country back…

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Congo erupted in joy overnight after a 100th-minute goal against Jamaica sent the African country back to the World Cup for the first time in more than half a century.

Across the country, people danced, yelled, and hugged each other in what became a rare moment of joy for a nation battered by conflict in its mineral-rich eastern region.

Congo’s World Cup qualification came courtesy of Axel Tuanzebe’s extra-time goal following a corner to secure a 1-0 win over Jamaica in Tuesday night’s game in Guadalajara, Mexico.

That goal and the victory over Jamaica brought a huge relief for millions in the central African nation who have long been accustomed to news of Rwanda-backed M23 rebels fighting with government forces in the east in a decades-long conflict that has resulted in one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises, with at least 7 million people displaced.

The last time Congo participated in the World Cup was the 1974 edition in Germany. Then, the country had a different name, Zaire. It also had a different reality from today’s in which Rwanda-backed rebels control large swathes of land and territories in its mineral-rich eastern region.

“Look at this crowd, we are full of joy because the victory is ours, we are very happy,” said an overjoyed Alain Kagama at a bar in the city of Goma, the epicenter of the violence which has been under rebel control for over a year.

“It has been a long time since we smiled, but today we are happy,” Kagama added.

The victory also united the country, drawing commendations from both the government and rebels.

Videos showed Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi hugging and celebrating with soccer fans and officials as his government commended the soccer team for their victorious outing. M23 spokesman Lawrence Kanyuka told The Associated Press the whole nation is excited for the team.

“It’s a matter of joy, it’s a pleasure that at the next World Cup, the Congolese national team will be represented,” Kanyuka said.

Since January 2025, fighting has flared between the Congolese armed forces and the M23 after the rebels swept through the eastern region in lightning attacks and seized key cities of Goma and Bukavu.

The conflict has raged on despite a truce brokered by the United States and Qatar. And clashes and drone strikes continue, including a February drone strike that killed a senior rebel official.

With its victory in the intercontinental playoff, Congo completed Group K at the World Cup, where it will face Colombia, Portugal, and Uzbekistan.

As its team celebrated and danced at the Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico, many stayed glued to their screen, holding tight to the excitement they wished would not pass.

“Today is truly a historic day, we are full of joy as you can see. … It was our parents who last saw us at the World Cup, but today we are part of a story that we will tell our children,” said Christian Mihigo, a fan in Goma.

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McMakin reported from Dakar, Senegal.

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