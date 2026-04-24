Congolese refugees return from Burundi to take advantage of improved security

RUYIGI, Burundi (AP) — Thousands of Congolese refugees in Burundi have returned to their homes across the border in eastern…

RUYIGI, Burundi (AP) — Thousands of Congolese refugees in Burundi have returned to their homes across the border in eastern Congo following the withdrawal of Rwandan-backed rebels from a key town.

Some 470 people were in the latest batch to cross the border after fleeing violence in and around Uvira nearly four months ago. They sought shelter in the Busuma refugee camp in Burundi’s Buhumuza province, and were among at least 33,000 Congolese who have returned home as of March, according to the U.N.

The M23 rebels, who last year seized wide areas of North and South Kivu on the border with Rwanda, later withdrew from Uvira farther south under international pressure.

U.S. President Donald Trump has emerged as a key peace facilitator as Washington tries to rally both countries to commit to a permanent ceasefire, while at the same time possibly paving way for American companies to gain access to Congo’s minerals, which are critical for much of the world’s technology from jets to mobile phones.

Thursday’s repatriation event was overseen by a representative of the Congolese Embassy in Burundi. The event marked a happy moment for the refugees, who faced shortages of food and other items in the Busuma camp.

The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees said the operation would continue for weeks, with at least two bus convoys each week.

“I am happy, very joyful,” said Hassan Masemo, who was among the returnees, adding he was also grateful to Burundian authorities for “reopening the border for us.”

According to UNHCR, Burundi currently hosts more than 200,000 Congolese refugees, including 66,000 in the Busuma camp.

The camp was established in December 2025 to accommodate the Congolese fleeing the rebel advance on Uvira, which prompted Burundi to close the Gatumba border crossing. It reopened after M23 withdrew.

“This is being done only for those who are going straight to their homes, because for areas which are not yet safe for return, we are not going to organize the return,” Brigitte Mukanga-Eno, the UNHCR representative in Burundi, said.

With the local government restored in Uvira, some refugees started returning voluntarily in March, which boosted the confidence of others who followed suit, she said.

Congo’s mineral-rich east has been scourged by decades of unrest as government forces fight more than 100 armed groups, the most potent of which is M23.

Although neither Rwanda nor M23 have publicly acknowledged the presence of Rwandan troops fighting alongside the rebels, U.N. experts have reported evidence of their involvement. Rwanda frames its role as defensive measures to protect its territory from Hutu rebels responsible for the 1994 genocide in Rwanda.

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Muhumuza contributed from Kampala, Uganda.

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