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British pastor charged with manslaughter after man drowns at baptism

The Associated Press

April 8, 2026, 1:49 PM

LONDON (AP) — A British pastor was charged with manslaughter Wednesday in the drowning of a 61-year-old man at a backyard baptism ceremony.

Cheryl Bartley, 48, faces one count of gross negligence manslaughter for the death of Robert Smith on Oct. 8, 2023 in Birmingham, prosecutors said.

The Life Changing Ministries ceremony was being held in a kiddie pool and livestreamed on Facebook.

Bartley is scheduled to appear May 14 in Birmingham Magistrates’ Court.

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