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1 killed, 27 injured as tourist bus plunges into a ravine in Spain’s Canary Islands

The Associated Press

April 10, 2026, 12:19 PM

MADRID (AP) — A bus carrying tourists in Spain’s Canary Islands fell down a ravine Friday, killing one person and injuring 27 others, local emergency services said.

Most of the passengers were British nationals.

The incident took place in La Gomera, one of the eight islands that make up the Spanish archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean off the western coast of Africa.

The injured were transferred to a local hospital on the island, emergency services said, and were being treated for injuries.

La Gomera is among the smallest of the Canary Islands, with steep terrain marked by volcanic mountains, dense forest and cliffside villages. The islands, known for their year-round warm temperatures, are popular holiday destinations for many Britons and Europeans.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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