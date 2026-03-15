Cuban political activist Yoani Sánchez says police not allowing her to leave her home

HAVANA (AP) — Cuban activist Yoani Sánchez said on Sunday that an alleged policeman dressed in civilian clothes is stopping…

HAVANA (AP) — Cuban activist Yoani Sánchez said on Sunday that an alleged policeman dressed in civilian clothes is stopping her from leaving her home in Havana.

The accusation comes in the wake of protest in the city of Moron, where a group partially destroyed the local headquarters of the ruling communist party as the island struggles with energy blackouts and food shortages.

Sánchez confronted the man in a video published a video on Facebook and argued he was violating her rights. She also said two women who do not live in her building were roaming around since the officer arrived.

“This is in the lower levels of my building and I have come across this civilian dressed in plain clothes who has not identified himself, has his face covered, seems very afraid of being seen, and claims that he will not let me leave,” Sánchez said.

“I am a citizen who has not committed any crimes, is not being judged in a court, does not have a restraining order or house arrest. So, why won’t you let me leave?” the activist said.

In January, Sánchez said she was detained by agents wearing badges of the Cuban Department of State Security while she was heading to a reception at the residence of the chief of mission of the United States.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.