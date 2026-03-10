Canadian police investigate gunfire at US consulate in Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Police in Canada searched Tuesday for two assailants who opened fire at the U.S. consulate in downtown…

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Chief Superintendent Chris Leather called it a national security incident and said the national police force was working with Toronto police on finding the suspects and determining the motive.

The shooting came amid heightened tension over the Iran war, and followed gunfire attacks on two Toronto-area synagogues last weekend. Leather said the U.S. and Israeli consulates, as well as embassies in Ottawa, would see an increase in security.

“It is extremely concerning,” Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said. “We will use the full weight of our resources to ensure that the perpetrators feel the full weight of justice.”

Toronto Police Deputy Chief Frank Barredo said two individuals emerged from a white Honda CRV SUV at around 4:30 a.m. and fired multiple shots at the building before fleeing. Police released images of the SUV, but had no further information about the suspects.

“There were people inside the building. However, this building is highly secured and highly fortified and there were no injuries,” he said.

The gunshots caused damage to the outside but did not penetrate into the building, Barredo said.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford called it “an absolutely unacceptable act of violence and intimidation aimed at our American friends and neighbors,” and he hinted at a possible link to the war in Iran.

Pete Hoekstra, the U.S. Ambassador to Canada, said his team is in close contact with Canadian authorities.

“This morning’s attack on our Consulate General in Toronto is deeply troubling. I am very grateful that no one was hurt,” he said in a social media post. “Our work continues, we will not be intimidated.”

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said there was a heavy police presence Tuesday at both the U.S. and Israeli consulates in Toronto, adding that the city’s Jewish community must have the “right to practice their faith and culture and to live their day-to-day lives without fear, intimidation or violence.”

Toronto has a large Iranian community and the war in Iran has prompted demonstrations outside the U.S. consulate, both in support and in protest. The consulate is often the site of protests.

Carney said in a post on social media that the federal government’s Incident Response Group met over the weekend to review potential changes to “the threat landscape” in Canada and discuss ways to improve domestic security.

