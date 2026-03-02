1 dead in Istanbul after gas explosion collapses 2 buildings

ISTANBUL (AP) — A natural gas explosion in Istanbul’s central Fatih district brought down two buildings on Sunday, killing one…

ISTANBUL (AP) — A natural gas explosion in Istanbul’s central Fatih district brought down two buildings on Sunday, killing one person.

Search and rescue personnel pulled out 10 injured who were hospitalized, including one in critical condition, according to a statement by the Istanbul Governor’s office.

The governor, Davut Gul, visited the site of the explosion and checked on survivors at the hospital.

One of the collapsed buildings had two stories, the other one.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.