What to know about the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

LONDON (AP) — The brother of King Charles III, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office in connection with his close relationship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

He was released around 11 hours after he was detained with no charge, but he remains under investigation.

His arrest follows years of allegations over his links with Epstein, who took his own life in a New York prison in 2019. The accusation at the heart of his arrest is that Mountbatten-Windsor, who was known as Prince Andrew until October when his brother stripped him of his titles and honors, shared confidential trade information with the disgraced financier.

It is one of the gravest crises to affect the House of Windsor since its establishment more than a hundred years ago. Arguably, only the abdication of King Edward VIII in 1936 and the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997 have been as grave for the institution of the British monarchy in modern times.

Here’s what to know:

The arrest

Officers from Thames Valley Police arrested Mountbatten-Windsor at 8 a.m. Thursday morning at the king’s private retreat in Sandringham, where the former prince is now living.

The arrest followed a ratcheting up of allegations against Mountbatten-Windsor in the wake of the release of millions of pages of files last month related to Epstein by the U.S. Justice Department.

Many of the recent allegations center on sexual impropriety, specifically that a woman was trafficked to the U.K. by Epstein to have a sexual encounter with the then-prince.

However, he was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The suspicion

The Crown Prosecution Service, which decides on whether a charge has the potential to lead to a successful prosecution, defines misconduct in public office as the “serious willful abuse or neglect of the power or responsibilities of the public office held.”

Thames Valley Police had previously said it was “assessing” reports that Mountbatten-Windsor sent confidential trade reports to Epstein in 2010, when the former prince was Britain’s special envoy for international trade.

Specifically, emails released as part of the Epstein files appeared to show Mountbatten-Windsor sharing reports of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam and Singapore.

One, dated November 2010, appeared to be forwarded by Andrew five minutes after he had received it. Another a few weeks later appeared to him sending Epstein a confidential brief on investment opportunities in the reconstruction of Helmand Province, Afghanistan.

Other police forces in the U.K. are also conducting their own investigations into Mountbatten-Windsor’s Epstein-related links.

The potential sentence

The offense technically carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, but experts say a shorter term would be more likely if he is convicted by a jury.

Mountbatten-Windsor has always denied any impropriety but has not commented on the most recent allegations.

Experts said that proving misconduct in a public office is notoriously difficult to prove.

“Firstly, it must be determined if Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was in a role within government that constitutes the title of public officer,” said Sean Caulfield, a criminal defense lawyer at Hodge Jones & Allen. “There is no standard definition to clearly draw on.”

In recent years, prison officers have been prosecuted for the offense after having inappropriate relationships with inmates, as well as police officers leaking information.

Now that he’s been released

Following his arrest, police had the power to search Mountbatten-Windsor’s properties, as well as being able to question him.

He was released around 11 hours after his arrest, but still under investigation, meaning he has neither been charged nor exonerated. He was photographed slouched in the back of a vehicle as he left Aylsham police station.

While at the station, Mountbatten-Windsor is likely to have had his mug shot taken before being placed in a small prison cell ahead of his formal police interview. It’s not known whether Mountbatten-Windsor said anything beyond “no comment” to each question posed — as is his right.

Searches were carried out at addresses in Berkshire, west of London, and Norfolk, northeast of the capital. Windsor Castle, within which Mountbatten-Windsor lived until earlier this month, is in Berkshire, while Sandringham is in Norfolk. Police said they had finished searching Mountbatten-Windsor’s home, but officers were still searching his former residence near Windsor Castle.

The Crown Prosecution Service will ultimately make a decision about charging him.

Andrew Gilmore, a partner at Grosvenor Law, said that prosecutors will apply the two-stage test known as the “Code for Crown Prosecutors.”

“That test is to determine whether there is a more realistic prospect of a conviction than not based on the evidence and whether the matter is in the public interest,” he said. “If these two tests are met, then the matter will be charged and proceed to court.”

The response

Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest is not a huge surprise given that police forces across the U.K. have said they were investigating him.

However, it is a hugely consequential moment in the history of the modern monarchy. Mountbatten-Windsor, who was second in line to the throne at his birth, remains eighth in the line of succession. He could voluntarily abdicate his position, or a law could be passed to remove him from the line of succession.

King Charles I. almost 400 years ago, was the last major royal to be arrested. That turned into a seismic moment in British history, leading to civil war, Charles’ beheading and the temporary abolition of the monarchy.

After Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest Thursday, King Charles III said that the law must take its course in the investigation as he further sought to distance the royal family from his brother.

“As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter,” the king said in a statement signed Charles R. “My family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.’’

Both the king and his wife, Queen Camilla, faced questions over Mountbatten-Windsor at their respective events in London, but neither responded.

Mountbatten-Windsor’s former wife, Sarah Ferguson, has yet to comment. She has faced her own allegations in connection with her dealings with Epstein.

