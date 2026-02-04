US Olympians are greeted at Milan’s airport with star-spangled Ralph Lauren uniforms

VARESE, Italy (AP) — Freestyle skier and Olympic silver medalist Jaelin Kauf’s first stop Wednesday for the Milan Cortina Winter…

VARESE, Italy (AP) — Freestyle skier and Olympic silver medalist Jaelin Kauf’s first stop Wednesday for the Milan Cortina Winter Games was at a Milan airport hotel. She and her U.S. teammates were giddy as stylists fitted them with their Ralph Lauren uniforms for ceremonies.

Kauf bounced with enthusiasm as if at a competition’s starting line while checking out her closing ceremony look: A knit turtleneck bearing the U.S. flag, french-tucked into belted canvas twill trousers, which in turn were given the traditional Ralph Lauren-tuck into striped socks. Hiking boots finished the look.

She tried on a red-white-and-blue puffer jacket emblazoned with “2026” and “USA” and a Nordic-style knit cap with two tassels that she bobbed playfully, alongside moguls teammates Olivia Giaccio, Tess Johnson and Elizabeth Lemly.

They took selfies in the wall-size showroom mirror, as their trousers were marked for hemming and stylists offered personalized touches.

“This is such a fun, special experience to be a part of,’’ said Kauf, a three-time Olympian. “It is making the Olympics real. We are in Italy, we are kicking it off getting the outfits, and they are looking so good. It is exciting to be stepping into it and feel the excitement building up to the Games. “

Team USA’s welcome experience

Most U.S. athletes arriving to compete in the Winter Games pass through the Milan airport hotel, where sponsors have prepared garb, sunglasses and other swag to make sure the competitors are properly outfitted for ceremonies, the medal podium, press conferences and free time.

A Starbucks stand offered a caffeine boost for those arriving after a long journey.

The athletes have been sharing their exhilaration at the bounty in social media posts, undergarments from SKIMS, a novel inflatable jacket from Nike for medals ceremonies and sunglasses from Oakley — in addition to the Ralph Lauren looks.

Opening ceremony looks

For the opening ceremony, Ralph Lauren provided a winter white duffel coat, Nordic-style knit turtleneck with the U.S. flag and Olympic rings, and soft, pleated wool trousers.

Giaccio raved about the softness of its fabric, saying “very classy,’’ and Kauf marveled at the branding on the duffel coat, down to “TEAM USA” written on the wooden buttons and inside the hood.

“Zero notes,’’ chimed in Johnson.

Team USA and Ralph Lauren’s long collaboration

This is the sixth Winter Games’ collaboration between Ralph Lauren and Team USA; besides the ceremony looks, athletes are getting 30 pieces of village wear.

“This is the best team outfit ever, full stop. I have been doing this since 2010, since Vancouver and by far this is the best,’’ said Peter Zeytoonjian, senior vice president of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic committee’s commercial arm.

“My favorite piece for village wear is what I’m wearing,” he said, sporting a red-white-and-blue cable-knit turtleneck. ”And then for closing, I love the flag sweater. It screams red, white and blue and Team USA. ‘’

On the wave of victory

The women’s moguls team is riding high after first-ever sweep of the top four spots in dual moguls at a World Cup event last month, en route to the freestyle 2026 Winter Games venue in Livigno, near the Swiss border, where the discipline is making its Olympic debut.

The result “just speaks volumes about this women’s team,” Kauf said. “We are just such strong skiers, such strong competitors. We came here to win. I think this is going to be a really fun event for all of us.”

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.