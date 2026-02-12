HAMILTON HM 08, Bermuda (AP) — SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.7 million in its…

HAMILTON HM 08, Bermuda (AP) — SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Hamilton Hm 08, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 14 cents per share.

The oil tanker owner and operator posted revenue of $175.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $26.4 million, or 20 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $733 million.

