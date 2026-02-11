One Extraordinary Photo: Ski jumper streaks through the air

PREDAZZO, Italy (AP) — Matthias Schrader has been working as a photographer for 30 years, 18 of them for The…

PREDAZZO, Italy (AP) — Matthias Schrader has been working as a photographer for 30 years, 18 of them for The Associated Press, based in Munich. He is currently covering his 10th Olympic Games and has covered world and European Championships in soccer, track and field, and numerous winter sports.

Why this photo?

Taking these pictures is always a mixture of trial, luck and skill. After all the standard shots of the ski jumping competition and the reactions at the finish line, we also do features around the jumping hill. That includes these long exposures.

How I made this photo

I took the photo with the new Sony 50-150mm lens. With an exposure of 1/5s at f/11 and ISO 50.

Why this photo works

These pictures are always eye-catching and stand out. They are an opportunity for us photographers to show that photojournalism and sports photography are also art.

___

AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.