In their words: Bangladeshis talk about the election that could redefine the nation’s future

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh’s election Thursday is the country’s most consequential. It follows youth-led protests 18 months ago that overthrew the government of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and ushered Bangladesh into an interim administration led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

The vote, alongside a constitutional referendum on political reforms, will end the transition period and test the South Asian nation’s democracy.

Many voters hope the return to elections will restore law and order, protect civil liberties and bring accountable leadership. But there is also unease. Some fear political instability, the marginalization of women and minorities, and the rise of Islamists in a secular country.

Here’s a look at what Bangladeshis have been saying.

Fair elections and the rule of law are key demands

Yunus has promised to deliver a fair vote. That is a major demand among most people, many of whom regard previous elections under Hasina as rigged. Those concerns, including a clampdown on opposition parties, were a major factor that eventually exploded in a student-led uprising that ended Hasina’s 15-year-long rule and sent her to exile in India.

“I don’t want any more bad incidents in Bangladesh, or a war like situation,” said Arefin Labib, referring to the 2024 uprising which was met with a brutal crackdown by security forces, killing hundreds of people.

Labib hopes that a newly elected government might finally restore stability to Bangladesh and guide the nation toward a better future.

“If the country wants to run smoothly, then a fair election is needed,” he said.

Much of this sentiment is shared by many Bangladeshis, especially after Hasina’s ouster was followed by rising political violence, attacks on Hindu minorities, and a collapse of law and order on the streets.

“I want the government to prevent riots, killings, and any other trouble in the country,” said 62-year-old street vendor Zainul Abedeen.

A call for a return to democracy

There is broader consensus that Yunus’ interim government steadied an economy that had been in free fall, but many say it failed to restore security and protect human rights, and neglected the safety of religious minorities.

Dhaka resident Rajit Hasan said that while the interim government made efforts to stabilize the situation, it ultimately fell short of delivering the deep reforms and accountability many had hoped for.

“The government just tried, but the political situation was so fragmented, so fragile, that it just couldn’t sort it out,” he said.

Hasan wants the transition to bring stronger access to justice, genuine protection of civil liberties, and the freedom for people to practice their religion and exercise their rights. He also called for accountable leadership, independent institutions, and a political culture where dissent is respected rather than suppressed.

“We want democracy. We want our rights. We want the rule of law. That’s what we are looking for,” he said.

Concern among women over representation

For years, Bangladesh stood out globally for being governed by female prime ministers — Khaleda Zia for two full terms and Hasina for four. It gave many women a sense of representation. That legacy, however, is under threat.

Hasina and her party are banned from participating in the election. Meanwhile, there are fewer women contesting than before, despite the pivotal role women protesters played in the uprising that paved the way for the election.

Economics student Wasima Binte Hussain, who took part in the uprising, said she had hoped the political transition would open more space for women. But she has found the reality discouraging. Female leadership remains scarce, and issues affecting women have yet to get the attention she expected, she said.

“One of my primary hope was that there will be more women leaders … and women issues would be prioritized more. It hasn’t been prioritized that much,” she said.

Rise of Islamists leads to worries

These worries have grown alongside a surge of support in Bangladesh for Jamaat-e-Islami, an Islamist group that was banned under Hasina but has gained influence since her ouster.

The party’s rise has alarmed many women, especially after its leaders suggested restricting women’s activities and questioned their ability to work because of their childbearing role. The party, however, insists that it would rule moderately if it comes to power.

Sayma Nowshin Suha, 22, said the prospect of Jamaat-e-Islami gaining power is deeply frightening for young women like her because of its conservative politics. She said she dreams of a Bangladesh where people are free to live their lives as they see fit, without fear or restriction.

“In Bangladesh,” she said, “conservatism is the scariest thing.”

